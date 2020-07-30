Pelosi to make masks mandatory on the House floor

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced on Wednesday that she will soon make masks mandatory on the House floor, after a GOP lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, The Hill reported.

Pelosi said on a weekly call with leaders in the House Democratic caucus that she will make the masks mandatory, according to a source on the call. Masks up to this point have only been recommended on the House floor, but it has not been enforced.