Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after non-surgical procedure

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been hospitalized after a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure, CNBC reported.

“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” the statement from the Supreme Court said.