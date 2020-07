22:53 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Rabbi Shmuel Kamenetsky: 'Worrisome' if Trump not elected Read more Leading haredi rabbi endorses Trump. 'G-d has become a dirty word in much of America, religion and religious institutions are their enemy.' ► ◄ Last Briefs