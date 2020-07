22:46 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 2 nursery school aides arrested on suspicion of child abuse Two aides from a nursery school in central Israel were incarcerated following a police investigation today (Wednesday). The aides will be brought for trial at a Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court tomorrow, where the State will request their custody to be extended. ► ◄ Last Briefs