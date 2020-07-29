PA: Tomb of Patriarchs - a Palestinian mosque

PA senior official Saeb Erekat requested that UNIFIL take measures to prevent Israel's "aggressive steps" in what he labeled as "laying the groundworks for the future annexation."

Erekat said that Israel was posing a threat to Muslim and Christian places of worship in "Occupied Palestine."

The former Arafat aide called on the UN to designate the Tomb of Patriarchs in Hebron as a "Muslim holy place" to protect it from Israel's plans of carrying out reconstruction work at the site.