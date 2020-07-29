Iran tests ballistic missiles on replica of US warship

Iran's army sank a mini-replica of an American warship using underground ballistic missiles in an apparent warning to the US and Israel, reported Fox News.

“We have carried out the launch of ballistic missiles from the depths of the earth for the first time...That means without utilizing conventional launchpads, the buried missiles suddenly rip out of the earth and hit their targets precisely," a Revolutionary Guard commander told state TV.

Iran did not specify the location for the missiles launch or type of weapon being utilized.