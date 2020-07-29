Live gunfire meets Tisha B'Av prayers for residents of Samaria town

Residents of the Jewish town of Kedumim in Samaria were surprised to hear live gunfire as they began reciting the book of Eicha marking Tisha b'Av.

It turned out that an Arab terrorist had returned to a nearby PA village after completing a 14-year sentence in an Israeli prison.

The residents of Kedumim questioned how a security lapse as egregious as this could be allowed to take place and whether the IDF would also allow local Arabs to acquire weapons they would use to murder Jews.