Virginia newspaper: 'When will the violence stop?'

An editorial in a Virginia newspaper asked when the violent riots around the US would come to an end.

Fox News reported that a Richmond periodical accused the country of failed leadership and "normaliz[ing] too many behaviors that make Richmond — and the United States — a less safe and prosperous place to live."

The previous weeks saw more riots in major cities across the US, with police departments vandalized and dozens of arrests made.

The article said “individuals [were] desecrating property and being absolved of any wrongdoing."

It called on leadership nationwide to step up and recalled violent protests targeting police in which rioters used fireworks and stones and set fire to a police station.