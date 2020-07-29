Republican official slated for flight with Trump tests CV-19 positive

Rep. Louie Gohmert, 66, was slated to partake in a campaign stopover alongside President Trump in Texas, but tested positive for COVID-19 prior to boarding the Air Force One flight.

According to the report, which first appeared on Politico and was later cited by Fox News and others, Gohmert attended A-G William Barr's judiciary hearing yesterday.

A spokesperson for Barr said he would undergo testing for the virus.