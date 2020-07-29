Liberman demands changes to aid package

Head of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman said he wasn't happy about the conditions of the government's aid package whereby all Israeli citizens would be privy to receive funding.

In a letter to Minister of Finance Israel Katz, Liberman demanded that terrorists serving time in Israeli prisons not be "provided the same assistance as families of Jews murdered in terrorist attacks which [they] carried out or helped materialize."

Liberman called on the government to pass an amendment to the provision, whereby individuals "who had committed crimes on a nationalist basis or terror attempts" would not receive the payments.