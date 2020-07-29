|
19:18
Reported
News BriefsAv 8, 5780 , 29/07/20
50 to participate in Tisha B'Av 'March of Flags'
A representative for Women in Green said that just 50 individuals would participate in this year's traditional Tisha B'Av "March of Flags" around the Old City walls.
The 50 chosen to take part in the event will acquiesce to Ministry of Health guidelines and maintain social distancing directives.
The group said charitable organizations from around the world had pitched in to ensure this year's event could take place.
Last Briefs