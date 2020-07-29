US imposes sanctions on Assad's son

Bashar Al Assad's eldest son among 14 Syrian officials placed under sanctions by the US government Wednesday.

"Today, the State Department and Treasury Department continued the United States’ sanctions campaign against the Assad regime by releasing 14 new designations under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act and other authorities," State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement. "Among today’s actions, we are also designating Bashar al-Assad's adult son Hafez al-Assad..," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.