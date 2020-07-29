|
17:59
Reported
News BriefsAv 8, 5780 , 29/07/20
Bennett: Netanyahu not answering my calls
Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett was asked on Galei Tzahal Army Radio if he thought the reason Netanyahu hadn't responded to his calls was political differences between the two.
Bennett said that was the only reason he saw for the PM not to have responded to his offer to provide advanced stats on the coronavirus spread in the country.
He said he had been trying to reach Netanyahu for over a month-and-a-half.
Last Briefs