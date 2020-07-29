Survey: Support for Bennett on the rise

The "Direct Polls" Institute examined whom Israelis would like to see at the head of the center-right camp.

34% of the respondents said they preferred PM Netanyahu to head the national camp, 22.2% went with Gideon Saar, 16.4% supported Naftali Bennett and 10.2% wished to see Nir Barkat in the role.

Among right-wing camp voters, Prime Minister Netanyahu had 43%, Yamina chairman Bennett 24.9%, Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar came in with 16.8%, and Nir Barkat just 10.3% of the votes.