Reports surface about Hezbollah's attempted attack

The IDF released new reports according to which the terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon on Monday were under observation by the army.

The four succeeded making it about 50 meters into Israeli territory before army snipers, attack aircraft, and a tank shot within close range of their position.

The terrorists proceeded to drop their weapons and make a run for the border where a vehicle picked them up as they headed northward.

The IDF reported that the group was not part of Hezbollah and that the infiltration attempt was made without the support of additional terrorists.