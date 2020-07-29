|
17:04
Reported
News BriefsAv 8, 5780 , 29/07/20
Israel to reopen skies within weeks
Israel's Health Ministry recommended that tourists from countries with low CV-19 morbidity rates be allowed to enter the country starting August 16.
According to newly unveiled plans, visitors from "green states" will not be required to spend time in quarantine or undergo coronavirus testing prior to boarding.
Israeli citizens are still not allowed into most locations around the world without having to quarantine as Israel is considered a "red state."
Last Briefs