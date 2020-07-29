Ben Gvir: 'They're shaming religious youths assaulted by anarchists'

Adv. Itamar Ben-Gvir said the State was wrong to put the blame with yesterday's clashes between radical left-wing protesters at the PM's residence and right-wing youths.

Ben-Gvir said the youths had been attacked, called "Nazis," spat on, and physically assaulted.

He said that if his clients could be arrested even though they were the ones to be attacked, the State really didn't care for the safety and wellbeing of its citizens.