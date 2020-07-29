Portland riots continue, protesters pelt police with stones, fireworks

Black Lives Matter rioters reportedly threw stones, fireworks, and other objects at police, and started a fire inside the state courthouse in Portland, Oregon as George Floyd protests continued into their 62 day.

According to a Fox News report, crowds blocked traffic in the area for a number of hours, making speeches and banging on the courthouse fence.

Federal troops have been deployed to quell the protests, but President Trump announced he was ready to draw back their presence as soon as local police stepped up their effort to ease the situation.