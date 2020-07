16:07 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 'Protesters don't have permit to assemble' The State filed a complaint with the Supreme Court stating that left-wing protesters who have been gathering across from the PM's residence in Jerusalem haven't received a permit to hold their rallies. ► ◄ Last Briefs