31-year-old man in custody for threatening Netanyahu

A 31-year-old man wielding a knife while approaching the PM's residence and shouting threats to Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, was apprehended by police Wednesday.

He was found to be in possession of a plastic handgun and two razor knives.

Police also said arrests in yesterday's attacks on left-wing protesters in Tel Aviv would be made in the near future. A former Shin Bet operative said he was aware that provocations were being made during protests and that a political assassination - on the left or right - seemed to be around the corner.