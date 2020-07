15:51 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Netanyahu: 'I'll file complaint against man threatening to murder me' After dozens of reported threats against the PM and his family, Netanyahu said he was filing a criminal complaint against a man who'd threatened to "put a bullet in [his] head." ► ◄ Last Briefs