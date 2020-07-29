|
News BriefsAv 8, 5780 , 29/07/20
Gantz: 'Those harming citizens need to be held accountable'
Defense Minister Benny Gantz released a statement on the violent incidents at last night's left-wing protests.
"...I intend to convene a discussion in government to look at these violent incidents and actively work with the Israeli police force to ensure that these types of behaviors are addressed and eradicated and that people sewing senseless hatred, inciting against and harming citizens are held accountable."
