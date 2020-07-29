Gantz: 'Those harming citizens need to be held accountable'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz released a statement on the violent incidents at last night's left-wing protests.



"A red line was crossed last night, when citizens exercising their right to protest were attacked. As defense minister and member of this government, I insist that the right to demonstrate be protected, and that our citizens' safety be guaranteed, everywhere," he said.

"...I intend to convene a discussion in government to look at these violent incidents and actively work with the Israeli police force to ensure that these types of behaviors are addressed and eradicated and that people sewing senseless hatred, inciting against and harming citizens are held accountable."