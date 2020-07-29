Hong Kong facing 'huge' CV-19 outbreak

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called on local residents to step up protective measures as COVID-19 infections have seen an upward hike over the past days.

Fox News reported that while virus cases had almost disappeared a few months ago, they had made a big comeback, with 145 new cases announced Monday and 106 Tuesday.

Health experts have pointed to the easing of social distancing directives as one of the causes of the virus's reemergence.