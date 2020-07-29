|
15:09
Reported
News BriefsAv 8, 5780 , 29/07/20
Site mistakenly beats Biden to VP announcement
An article in the Politico news site appears to have jumped the gun when announcing Rep. Joe Biden choice for running mate.
According to a Fox News report, Politico wrote: "In his announcement, Biden called Harris 'a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,' alluding to the pair’s rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary. She will bring her experience as a prosecutor, household name recognition, and skill as a debater to the ticket."
The spokesperson for the Republican House Minority Leader is said to have spotted the error. Politico clarified it had made a mistake in a statement to Fox.
