Rivlin: 'Murdering protester and PM aren't imaginary scenarios'

President Reuven Rivlin addressed the Israel Police and members of the Knesset following the events of the last day:

"I want to say clearly in light of the violent developments in the last day: the murder of a demonstrator who went out to protest in the State of Israel and the murder of a prime minister in Israel are not imaginary scenarios.

"I cry bitterly at the violence against demonstrators and ask the Israeli police to prosecute its perpetrators. I cry bitterly against calls to harm the Prime Minister and his family and call on the Israel police to take any such threat very seriously. We cannot underestimate any threat, our existence depends on it. Now - immediately - both opposition and coalition, made a noise and take action to calm the spirits and stop the violence," he added.