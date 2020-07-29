|
13:31
Reported
News BriefsAv 8, 5780 , 29/07/20
Netanyahu on protest violence: 'Lower flames, maintain public order'
"The investigation into the incident in Tel Aviv is in progress. I expect the police to investigate the truth and bring to justice those responsible," responded Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
"There's no room for violence for any reason. Equally, there's no room for incitement and threats of murder - explicit or implicit - against me and my family, including the shameful threat of crucifixion today in Tel Aviv."
