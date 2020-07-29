Serious security vulnerabilities in okCupid dating app

Check Point cyber defense researchers Alon Boxiner and Eran Vaknin revealed significant weaknesses in the popular dating app OkCupid.

The vulnerabilities allow attackers to extract sensitive information from victim profiles, view private messages, and respond to character questionnaires filled out by users when registering for the app.

In addition, attackers could perform a variety of actions on users' accounts such as: changing profile information, changing sexual preference, sending private messages, and more.