Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Shas members support Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar The Shas Knesset faction supports Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar following the Likud attempt to oust him. "Members of the Shas faction in the Knesset strengthen the Chairman of the Coalition and the Chairman of the Likud faction MK Miki Zohar - who is doing important work in the Knesset for the stabilization of the coalition and the general public. We work in coordination and harmony and will continue to work together to promote laws that are important to the general public in Israel."