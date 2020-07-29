55-year-old worker falls from height at construction site

United Hatzalah medical teams provided first aid to a 55-year-old male who was moderately injured in a work accident on Boaz Street, corner of Rachel Street in Haifa.

Paramedic Itamar Glili said: "When we arrived at the scene, we encountered a male with an injury to his head and limbs after falling from a scaffold while working at a construction site. We provided him with first aid and then he was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in moderate condition."