12:14 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Blue and White ministers tour Gush Katif Heritage Center Blue and White ministers Omar Yankelevich and Alon Shuster toured the Gush Katif Heritage Center in Nitzan this morning. "Gush Katif was an impressive settlement and educational enterprise. I will say that the displacement of settlement there was a wrong step that led to a terror state, and Alon will say that it was a necessary step for peace. Two extremes in the same party, and we arrived here together. Especially on Tisha b'Av, the national destruction of the people of Israel, I believe in unifying discourse even among those with polarized views," Minister Yankelevich said.