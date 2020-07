11:36 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Porush: Deficit in Education Ministry of about NIS 4 billion Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush called at the Knesset plenum to immediately approve the State budget. "There's a deficit in the Education Ministry of about four billion shekels and many programs were closed with no choice. The yeshiva budget is also in short supply now. Let's leave the debate between Netanyahu and Gantz and approve a budget; we'll debate after that." ► ◄ Last Briefs