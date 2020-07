10:59 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 MK Shlomo Karhi: 'The failure is the Coalition Chairman's' Likud MK Shlomo Karhi referred to the move to oust coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar. "MK Zohar is backed by the Prime Minister because he's misleading him. He says last week's failure was caused by faction members, while it was his failure as head of the coalition. When it becomes clear to the Prime Minister that I'm right, the backing won't be so absolute." ► ◄ Last Briefs