Economy Minister Amir Peretz: Impose severe restrictions on La Familia
Labor Party Chairman and Economy Minister Amir Peretz this morning addressed Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit, demanding that severe restrictions be placed on the La Familia organization.
Peretz wrote in his letter, "We are witnessing a dangerous escalation, and organization that aims to harm protesters. If the phenomenon is not dealt with severely, the incidents could end in personal injury," the minister added.
