MK Lapid: 'Amir Ohana openly incites violence and delinquency'

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid attacked the government and its leader in the wake of last night's violence in Tel Aviv against protesters.

"So Netanyahu, who condemns every tweet by a journalist in record time, hasn't yet found time to condemn the attackers at demonstrations who used knives and bottles last night, and Amir Ohana burns down the entire thing, openly incites violence and delinquency, tries to crush the rule of law and then announces we need to 'lower the flames'."

Then Yair Lapid spoke about "hypocrisy": "There's no limit to the hypocrisy of this gang," said Yair Lapid.