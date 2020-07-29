Preparations for Tisha B'Av at Western Wall

Approaching Tisha B'Av, that will take place tonight and tomorrow, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation is preparing to receive Western Wall visitors to read the Book of Lamentations and recite Kinnot, in the shadow of coronavirus restrictions.

The prayers at the Western Wall plaza will take place in a format of 20 worshipers in each prayer complex at the open Wall plaza, in accordance with Health Ministry procedures, such that the Western Wall plaza can accommodate up to 1,000 people at a time, and not tens of thousands as in a normal year.