10:15 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Tourism Minister: 'Skies should be opened ASAP' Tourism Minister Assaf Zamir participated in the State Audit Committee meeting and called to open Ben Gurion Airport. "The skies should be opened as soon as possible, even if partially and under restrictions and isolation requirements. The need to examine and test passengers will accompany us for years to come so there's no doubt that a large infrastructural and medical investment is required at Ben Gurion Airport including constructing laboratories, and doing tests and procedures." ► ◄ Last Briefs