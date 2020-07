10:13 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Recommendation: Travelers from 'green country' won't require isolation The Health Ministry today will recommend that those who come to Israel from a "green country" will not be required to enter isolation, reported Channel 12 News. ► ◄ Last Briefs