08:40 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Health Ministry: 2,062 test coronavirus positive yesterday The Health Ministry reports 64 new coronavirus carriers since midnight, 2,062 yesterday. The number in critical condition is 315, of whom 96 are on ventilator. The number of deaths from the outbreak of the epidemic - 486. The total number of tests performed as of midnight - 25,325.