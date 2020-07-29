|
News BriefsAv 8, 5780 , 29/07/20
Forecast: Heavy to extreme heat stress in most parts of country
Today will continue to be hot and dry in the mountains and inland and humid on the coastal plain. Heavy to extreme sharav heat wave conditions will prevail in most areas.
Tomorrow the weather is not expected to change, and it will be warmer than usual for the season.
Friday will be partly cloudy to clear. There will be a slight drop in temperatures, especially in the mountains.
