Communications Minister: 'We can't accept sights like yesterday's'

Communications Minister and Chairman of Derech Eretz Chairman MK Yoaz Hendel responded on his Twitter account to the violent protest last night in Tel Aviv:

"We can't accept sights like yesterday's. I expect a harsh hand and punishment for those who use violence. Forgiving zealots is a lesson we learned in history. On the eve of Tisha B'Av, our historic mission is to never allow a civil war," Hendel wrote.