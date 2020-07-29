Danon: We have bipartisan support in the US

Danny Danon, Israel’s returning ambassador to the United Nations, on Tuesday affirmed the country’s bond with the Trump administration and dismissed notions that Israel would pay a price for its tight ties to Trump should he be defeated in November.

Speaking in an interview with The Associated Press, Danon said he was relieved that the more progressive forces in the Democratic Party failed to secure the party’s nomination and claimed that Israel could prosper with either Trump or Joe Biden in the White House.