05:42 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Watch: The deportees from Gush Katif still long for a real home Read more Anita Tucker misses the spirit of the place that, like it’s magnificent sand, got into every nook and cranny. ► ◄ Last Briefs