Trump: The debate on hydroxychloroquine has become political

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on his defense of using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, saying he believed the debate about the drug had become “very political.”

“It’s safe. It doesn’t cause problems. I had no problem. I had absolutely no problem,” Trump told reporters Tuesday during a briefing at the White House, according to The Hill, referencing his own use of hydroxychloroquine earlier this year for a 14-day period.