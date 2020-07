04:46 Reported News Briefs Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Av 8, 5780 , 29/07/20 Netanyahu stops initiative to oust coalition chairman Read more PM intervenes after a number of Likud MKs agree to oust MK Miki Zohar as head of the Likud Knesset faction and as coalition chairman. ► ◄ Last Briefs