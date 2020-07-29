|
Pfizer begins advanced trial of experimental coronavirus vaccine
Drug giant Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have begun an advanced trial of one of their experimental coronavirus vaccines in volunteers in the United States, CNN reported on Tuesday.
The first four participants were dosed Monday at the University of Rochester Medical Center, a spokesman there said. The combined Phase 2/3 trial, which looks for safety, efficacy and optimal dosing of a vaccine or drug, will include up to 30,000 participants.
