Joint List MK: Violent Bibists infiltrated the demonstration

MK Ofer Cassif (Joint List) claimed on Tuesday evening that during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, there was a serious and organized attack on demonstrators, and called on the Blue and White party to withdraw from the partnership with the "Prime Minister who incites to murder."

"A group of violent Bibists infiltrated the demonstration tonight with the goal of injuring and possibly killing demonstrators. It should be remembered: they are not acting independently. Netanyahu himself sent them as well as all the parrots who repeat what he says. I call on Blue and White to immediately step down from the partnership with a Prime Minister who incites to murder," Cassif said.