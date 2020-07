23:31 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 IDF: There was no infiltration from Lebanon Following an earlier report on the identification of suspects near the border fence with Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that after searches in the area, it was determined that there was no infiltration into Israeli territory. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs