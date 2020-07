22:48 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 PM to MK Karhi: Stop pushing for Zohar to be replaced Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke earlier with Likud MK Shlomo Karhi, who today proposed replacing fellow party member Miki Zohar as coalition head. Netanyahu reportedly told Karhi to cease agitating for Zohar's removal, explaining that it was not an appropriate course of action to take. ► ◄ Last Briefs