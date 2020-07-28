Black Flags organizers thank Tel Aviv police for 'exemplary' behavior

Following this evening's protest march, the organizers of the "Black Flags" protests issued a statement thanking the police for the manner in which they secured tonight's demonstration in Tel Aviv.

"We would like to thank the Tel Aviv Police Department for its exemplary conduct at the march following the protest," their statement reads. "The Tel Aviv Police protected the rights of the protesters, allowing them to march and demonstrate against the transformation of Israel into a Netanyahu-style dictatorship.

"This evening, it was shown that we can have a large and significant civil protest without excessive violence used against the protesters. We hope that the Jerusalem District Police will conduct themselves in a similar manner this coming weekend."