22:33 Reported News Briefs Av 7, 5780 , 28/07/20 'Visit Temple Mount even if you must break the fast' Mitzpe Yericho Chief Rabbi Yehuda Kroizer says Jews should ascend Temple Mount on Tisha B'Av and should drink if they feel weak afterwards.